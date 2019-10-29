Memphis pastor accused of sexual assault reportedly starting a new church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis pastor accused of sexual assault is reportedly starting a new church in Memphis.
Andy Savage was a pastor at Highpoint Church in East Memphis.
Savage resigned in March 2018, after it was reported that he had 'a sexual incident with a female high school senior.
According to The Christian Post, Savage has taken up a new position at Grace Valley Christian Church in Memphis.
At the time, Savage released a response he “had a sexual incident with a female high school senior" twenty years ago when he was a college student on staff at a Texas church.
He said he apologized immediately and asked for forgiveness from the victim, who was only 17 at the time. Savage is coming forward after the woman shared her story on a blog, which is graphically detailed.
She claimed she took her accusations to the church's leaders, but police were never called.
According to the blog, she filed a report with law enforcement, saying what happened to her was sexual assault.
Savage, who helped found Highpoint Church, said in his statement that he informed current church leaders of the incident before he was hired.
