0 Memphis pastor carjacked in South Memphis, suspect turns himself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in jail after turning himself into police, two years after carjacking a pastor at a South Memphis gas station.

Memphis Police placed hand cuffs on the wrist of Ricky Anderson.

Anderson told FOX13, he felt relieved.

Ricky Anderson is turning himself in to police 2 years after carjacking a Frayser pastor. He says his spirit was convicted and wanted to do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/F9loe2eyjR — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) April 12, 2018

"How can I go about bettering my life with this kind of guilt and shame over me? It's about doing what's right,” Anderson said.

Thursday he turned himself into police at the Pursuit of God Church in Frayser.

Trending stories:

Two years ago, he carjacked the pastor of the church, Ricky Floyd at a South Memphis gas station.

"I remember saying to my church that I am praying for the brother and one day he will be in our church and today is prophecy,” Floyd said.

Anderson said the last two years has been hard, trying to end drug habits and a life of crime.

Anderson’s brother in law, Eddie Patterson said he sent Anderson a bus ticket to come back to

Memphis from Lexington Kentucky.

Patterson told FOX13 he remembers the night Anderson carjacked Pastor Floyd.

"He came to our house with the pastor's car and needing some money to flee or whatever we didn't give it to him,” Patterson said.

Anderson said at the time of the crime there was only one thing on his mind.

"Getting out of the city at all cost because I didn't want to be here,” Anderson said.

Pastor Floyd said prayer is already turning the negative situation into a positive one for both parties.

"Seeing those handcuffs put on that brother just did something to me even though it's a means to an end,” Floyd said.

Pastor Floyd told me he has decided to drop the charges against Anderson.

The pastor said he will also request Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office not pick up the case.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.