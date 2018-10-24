0 Memphis pastor forgives man who carjacked him two years ago

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A pastor who was carjacked two years ago not only forgives the man who did it but he asked that the man not get jail time.

FOX13 previously reported the story when it happened in September of 2016.

Pastor Ricky Floyd said instead of the man who carjacked him going to jail, he asked the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office that the man be required to attend a rehabilitation program.

That man will do that next month.

Floyd took FOX13 back to this South Memphis gas station where he was carjacked two years ago at the corner of Crump and South Third.

He said around 7 a.m. that day, he was putting air in his tire and someone got into his car.

“We both caught eye contact at the same time, he slammed the door and I reached in and tried to grab him and pull him out the car and when I grabbed him he hit the gas,” Floyd said.

Floyd said he was dragged through the parking lot and was left there on the ground bleeding.

“Some people were riding by to ask me was I ok,” he explained.

It may be hard to believe but Floyd and Ricky Anderson have reunited since the incident.

Anderson asked Floyd to forgive him six months ago after turning himself in.

Our cameras were there when it happened.

“It’s amazing, I find myself thinking about it hours in the day,” Anderson said.

Not only has Floyd forgiven Anderson, Floyd asked the DA’s office to drop the charges only if Anderson attends Manhood University, a program teaching men how to deal with anger management.

“I’ve told a couple of gentlemen at 201 poplar about my situation and they looked at me and said seriously and one of them said man when you get those second chances, that’s it, that’s the only chance that you get,” Anderson said.

Anderson will enroll in Manhood University on Nov. 3. Floyd said after Anderson completes the program, he’s going to help him find a job.

“And it’s his responsibility to maintain that job and then there are other stipulations, he has to remain drug free, he has to remain out of trouble,” said Floyd.

Manhood University is run by the city.

Pastors like Floyd work closely with the program to show men there is a better way than crime.

Anderson will also speak to men at The Husband Institute in Frayser. Floyd is over that program at his church, Pursuit of God Church in Frayser.

That program is similar to Manhood University.

