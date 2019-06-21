0 Memphis pastor records video of ICE agents detaining father in front of his wife, children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis is not listed as one of the 10 cities that ICE agents will focus on by arresting and deporting undocumented people with removal orders.

However, that is not stopping people from being rounded up here.

Earlier this week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained a man in Memphis on Jackson Avenue. A local pastor recorded the incident on his cellphone while one of his church members was stopped by ICE.

“Do you have a document to arrest them? Where is your document to arrest and hold these people behind over here?” pastor Rolandro Rostro is heard in the video saying to agents.

For more than an hour, a family of four sat in a red pickup truck on Jackson Avenue because they were surrounded by ICE agents.

“I was frustrated. We had not seen any documents, the family hadn’t. I was thinking I need to get there and stop them because who are you?” Rostro said.

Rostro questioned agents for several minutes begging to see official documents.

ICE agents wanted to get to the driver, but his wife and two young children were also in the car. The pastor said the 31-year-old from Honduras refused to get out without seeing a warrant.

Memphis police were called to help out with the disturbance.

After all the back-and-forth, the paperwork was presented. It showed the driver was deported once before and had come back into the country again.

The agents broke the window and took the undocumented father of two into custody.

“I saw their faces, their agony. I saw the wife losing her husband, the children losing their father,” Rostro said.

