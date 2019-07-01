0 Memphis pastor starts staffing company to fight unemployment rates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local church is looking to put more than 200 employees to work from Memphis and Holly Springs.

Pastor Darius Oliver of Glory Church in Castalia just opened a staffing agency inside his place of worship. The goal is to bring what used to be a thriving community back to life.

“We desire to pull this community back to the prominence it once had so one of our desires to start with the employment rate,” said Pastor Oliver.

The workforce development program called Staffing Solutions is placing employees at different companies with the hopes of turning temp jobs into permanent ones.

“Think about a guy that comes from prison and he has four or five children,” said Pastor Oliver.

Oliver started the program because of what happened to him in 2004.

The father of three served 3 ½ years in prison for five aggravated robberies and ten aggravated assaults. He said he was wrongly convicted.

“For a crime that I did not commit… and I was exonerated on all charges. So, I found myself applying for school system jobs – SCS jobs,” Oliver said.

That’s why he’s making sure even felons have a fair shot. The jobs start at $11 an hour.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

FOX13 asked the pastor what does $11 per hour mean to the people in this community?

He responded, “I noticed there are people willing to do any and everything to get a quick dollar, so with $11 an hour we're able to gainfully employ people in this community to help them.”

Pastor Oliver also told us, “Everybody makes mistakes, so I think a second chance would be a good thing to help out the community.”

Since the program started, they have been able to put 30 people in permanent positions.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.