0 Memphis pastor wants TDOT to take action, calls I-40 off-ramp a magnet for accidents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis pastor claims Jackson Avenue is a magnet for accidents and wants the Tennessee Department of Transportation to take some action.

Associate Pastor David Clark said the state road off I-40 has had fatal accidents and some drivers have plowed through the fence around his church.

Clark claims the state has ignored his pleas for help. He pointed to flowers along a fence on the Boston Baptist Church to remember the victim of a fatal accident.

"It was Mother’s Day I think it was. His family comes out and puts flowers down," Clark said.

Clark also showed a fence torn when a driver lost control and plowed through it and onto the Boston Baptist Church parking lot early Sunday morning.

"I was out here at nine at night and it was not like that," said Clark.

He and church members complain the I-40 off-ramp onto Jackson Avenue is flawed.

They said drivers don't yield and don’t pay attention when merging onto 40 mph traffic onto Jackson Avenue, a state road.

"It is very dangerous not only because of the traffic going through it but you also have pedestrians trying to cross over," said Clark.

Boston Baptist Church has collected records from Memphis police documenting 111 accidents since 2010, at least seven of them fatal in 2018.

The church wants TDOT to do something to correct the problem, maybe reducing the speed limit.

"If they could reduce it or if they could put up traffic lights to minimize the traffic flow, that would also help," Clark said.

If nothing gets done, Clark fears another accident is bound to happen as they have so many times before.

And he’s worried parishioners will be in danger because "that car that came through the fence at that end up there actually came down to here."

