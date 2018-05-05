  • Memphis police are is still searching for the suspect that shot and killed a 16-year-old

    By: Tony Atkins

    Memphis Police are still looking for the man who shot and killed 16-year-old Rodger Young on April 15. 

    Police said Young  was killed when  shots rang out around 1 a.m. outside the Infinity Night Club on Watkins. 

    A teenage victim caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. 

    Memphis Police still looking for the shooter who hit young during a drive-by outside of the club on April 15 around 1 a.m. Investigators said young was shot in the abdomen, and was taken to the hospital -- unfortunately, he died two days later. 

    “Any kind of violence like that is always sad," said Mike Powers, who works in the area. "I think he was out late and 16 is a little young to be out that late.” 

    According to the city's municipal code, curfew begins for anyone under at 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning. Friday through Sunday, it's even shorter -- minors due in by midnight -- which would've been one hour before young was shot. 

    According to MPD, the apprehending officer could do one of three things: 

    1. Take the child home.

    2. Issue a summons to the minor or their guardian.

    3. Bring the child into custody, which could end in a $50  fine.

    “I fully support the curfew laws," said Powers. “It’s really the parents who have to make sure the kids are home when they should be. Not the police.”  

    A full look into the city’s curfew law can be found here.

