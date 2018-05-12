  • Memphis police are searching for a missing 20-year-old

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police need your help searching for a missing 20-year-old.

    Brandon Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Homer near Treadwell Middle School.

    Police said Brandon was last seen by his boyfriend around 3 a.m. May 6th.

    Brandon is 5'4", 130lbs, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and acid faded blue jeans.

    If you have seen Brandon Smith, please call MPD at 901-545-2667.

     

