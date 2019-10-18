Memphis police asking for help to find missing 11-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing child.
Aurianah Seymour, 11, was last seen at about 9:00 p.m. in her yard on the 500 block of Baltimore.
Her mother woke up and noticed that Aurianah was not home.
Police fear she may be in danger.
If you see her, call the Memphis Police Department.
