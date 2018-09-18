  • Memphis police asking for help to find missing 12-year-old

    Memphis police are working to find a missing girl. 

    According to police, Akira Poplar, 12, was dropped off at Soulsville Charter School at 7 a.m. on September 17. 

     

    When the victim’s uncle went to pick her up from school around 2:30 p.m, she was not there. 

    Police said she might be with a 16-year-old girl. 

    If you see her, immediately call the police. 

     

