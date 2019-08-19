Memphis police asking for help to find missing adult

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are trying to find a missing 42-year-old woman who they believe is in danger.
Clarice Lanton, 42, was last seen on 3500 block of Hester Avenue late night on Aug. 18, police say.
According to police, Lanton is diagnosed with Depression and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. She may also answer to the name "Mimi."
She was wearing brown glasses, yellow shirt, black coveralls, and black Nike tennis shoes.
