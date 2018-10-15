Memphis Police Association advised members to not speak with the TBI, according to MPA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Association is advising members to not talk to the TBI when they are investigating police shootings, according to MPA President Mike Williams.
If members are involved in a shooting or if they witness a shooting, they have been advised to not talk to the TBI of called to investigate.
Officers have to give what is called a 'Garrity Statement' to MPD. This statement cannot be used in a criminal investigation because no attorney is present.
The latest officer-involved shooting happened last month.
It involved the son of Memphis Police Association President Mike Williams
RELATED: MPD officer involved in Martavious Banks shooting turned body camera off during another incident
However, an investigation proved the son of the MPA president was not the officer that fired the shot.
RELATED: Son of MPA president wasn't the MPD officer who shot Martavious Banks, officials say
Details on the statement from MPA President Mike Williams, on FOX13 News at 5.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mega Millions jackpot tops $650 million; Powerball jackpot is $345 million
- Shelby Co. woman arrested after sharing nude photos of boyfriend’s ex on Facebook, police say
- Man posts sex video of woman to porn website without her permission, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}