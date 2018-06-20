Memphis Police Association pushing for tougher sentences for habitual drunk drivers

The Memphis Police Association plans to lobby lawmakers in Nashville for tougher sentences for habitual drunk drivers.
This comes after an accused drunk driver hit and critically injured an MPD officer Monday night.
It was a dangerous Monday, as two Memphis officers were injured in the line of duty.
Police arrested Cleodis Davis on DUI charges and driving on a suspended license.
Davis has also been charged with hitting and injuring Officer Jeffrey Creighton during a traffic stop. He is still listed in critical condition.
Officer Timmy Mitchell also ended up in the hospital Monday afternoon after his squad car intentionally struck by Megan Smith.
Police arrested Smith and charged her with aggravated assault.
MPA President Mike Williams told FOX13 an officer is still at risk even in a patrol car because “they are always in the street or directing traffic or something like that.”
Williams said his members will lobby state law makers to push for lengthy jail time for drivers who are repeatedly convicted for DUI and other crimes while behind the wheel.
Davis has a lengthy record of being arrested and convicted DUI and other motor vehicle charges.
Williams believes the laws are tough but too many judges give lenient sentences for repeat offenders.
