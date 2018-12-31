Memphis police blocking roads, on scene of armed party call

Memphis police are on the scene of an armed party call in the area of Trigg and McMillan Street.
Information is extremely limited surrounding what happened at the home, however, while FOX13 was on the scene, police were surrounding one home. FOX13 saw at least one officer with his weapon drawn and pointed toward the house.
Shortly before 6:30 a.m., police took one man from the home and placed him in handcuffs in the back of a squad car.
Neighbors said officers arrived shortly after 3 in the morning.
This is a developing story, and FOX13 breaks down minute-by-minute updates LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
