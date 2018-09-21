0 Memphis police body cameras: What you need to know

The man who was shot by an MPD officer has been fighting to recover at the hospital.

Martavious Banks, 25, was shot during a traffic stop in South Memphis on Sept. 17.

Banks has a collapsed lung, and remains in critical condition.

MPD Director Mike Rallings said the shooting wasn’t captured on the primary officer’s bodycam because it was deactivated.

However, there were reports Thursday that Rallings said the other two officers involved did have their body cameras activated during the incident.

FOX13 learned new details about how those body cameras work.

A former lieutenant from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said there’s not a lot to it. It’s as simple as turning the cameras on and off.

Memphis Police officers are currently using Axon Body Cameras.

In the past, officers wore the equipment on their collar but that was only temporary because the device was more likely to fall off that way.

“The camera is located in the center of the officer’s chest. One to help captivate what the officer would actually see,” said Collins.

Mike Collins, who is a former Lieutenant for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, said there are some similarities between MPD and the Sheriff’s Department’s body cameras.

Collins said the way both departments use the technology is self-explanatory.

Collins said it’s as simple as an on and off switch.

“Just on off switch. It can’t be any simpler than that. The activation of it requires a manual push of a button or something to activate and that’s it. It doesn’t require anything more technical than that,” he said.

Currently the sheriff’s department uses MUVI body cameras.

Collins said the department reached out to him a few months ago offering the former lieutenant a crash course on how the cameras are used.

“The device is a very valuable piece of equipment,” said Collins.

MPD’s policy states that officers must activate their Body Worn Cameras when responding to all calls for service immediately after a car has been acknowledged and during all law-enforcement related encounters and activities that happen while the officer is on duty.

“It’s a bad decision if they deliberately turned that camera off. I don’t find it coincidental that if you have more than one person there and multiple cameras goes off at the same time, I think there’s something wrong with that,” Collins replied.

Memphis police told FOX13 officers receive one to two hours of body camera training. A body camera team trainer comes in and stays until all users have their systems working properly and are knowledgeable of how to use the device.

“It is absolutely beneficial In so many ways, it provides transparency for a department,” said Collins.

FOX13 reached out to the Covington Police Department, their officers use body cameras as well.

One question people had was, can the body cameras be turned on during a full shift?

Covington police said that causes problems with battery life and storage space.

