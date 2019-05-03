0 Memphis police boosting up security in preparation for Memphis in May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis in May’s organizer said they are anticipating more than 100,000 people this weekend.

The Memphis police department told FOX13 they are boosting up security.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s office and even Homeland Security are going to be in full force this weekend.

Stewart Wilkins, who is visiting Memphis from Albuquerque, has one concern this weekend.

“There’s going to be a lot of people having fun and I just don’t want to be around somebody that makes a bad decision,” Wilkins said.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department showed FOX13 a map of Tom Lee Park and talked about their plans for Memphis in May.

“From Beale all the way to Carolina, you’ll see officers spread out at strategic points as well as alongside on the River Side,” Wilkins said.

When your favorite artist takes the big stage, you will not miss the SkyCop Cams that are set up in several areas.

Uniform and undercover officers will be on site monitoring the crowds, that includes officers with the organized crime unit.



“We’ll have officers in plain clothes specifically looking for underaged drinking, so we can put that out there, so we hope there’s no problem with that,” said Samuel Himes with the Memphis Police Department.

Himes says there will be 100 officers or more at times depending on the night and the events going on.

Memphis in May organizer Robert Griffin said they are bringing in well-respected consultants to work closely with police.

“We actually hire an international security consultant who has consulted on multiple Olympic Games, he actually was the security consultant for the London games and the Vancouver Games,” Griffin said.

“I think just having more caution would make it a safer place, pretty much, I’ve never felt unsafe here,” Wilkins said.

The Memphis Police Department will fly drones to help monitor the crowd.

There will also be a dog from the K-9 unit on site as well.

