Memphis police car involved in crash as Donald Trump visited Southaven

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police car was involved in a car accident Tuesday, as President Donald Trump visited Southaven for a rally.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Airways Boulevard.
MPD cleared up some rumors that had spread across social media following the crash as well.
There is a fake tweet floating around in the Twitter world.....yes, an MPD officer was involved in a two car crash; thankfully everyone is okay...and NO, there was no Secret Service Agent involved! The crash was at Shelby Drive and Airways, no injuries were reported.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 3, 2018
According to police, the two-vehicle crash did not involve a Secret Service vehicle.
No one was injured from the accident, police said.
