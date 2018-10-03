  • Memphis police car involved in crash as Donald Trump visited Southaven

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police car was involved in a car accident Tuesday, as President Donald Trump visited Southaven for a rally. 

    The incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Airways Boulevard. 

    MPD cleared up some rumors that had spread across social media following the crash as well. 

    According to police, the two-vehicle crash did not involve a Secret Service vehicle. 

    No one was injured from the accident, police said. 

