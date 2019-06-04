Memphis police cracking down on people illegally driving ATVs on city streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is cracking down on people who are illegally driving ATVs on city streets.
Officers told FOX13 they plan on increasing patrols to monitor the problem during the summer. People can be given a citation or charged with a felony for driving them on city streets.
Police said the hotspots are areas like Tom Lee Park and Martin Luther King Riverside Park.
“Some of them have been armed. You’ve seen some commit thousands of dollars’ worth of damage on Tom Lee Park,” said Police Director Michael Rallings.
On May 27, MPD officials said about 10-15 ATVs were driving along Beale Street, causing a disturbance.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The group split up. Later, officers found the ATVs in the 1400 block of St. Charles Cove. Officers executed a search warrant before towing the ATVs to the city lot.
We are going to come after you, we are going to confiscate your illegal vehicle, and going to hold you accountable,” Rallings said. “So, if they want to ride ATVs, they want to ride at an appropriate place but not on the city street.”
If you see illegal ATV driving in Memphis, you are asked to call police.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}