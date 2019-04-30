0 Memphis police debating use of technology to read vehicles' license plates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are debating the type of technology they should use to help solve the number of cases and stolen cars used in crimes.

Currently, MPD uses a device that reads the license plate on a vehicle to see if it’s stolen.

Is that device more effective on top of a squad car or fixed to a pole?

We often see license plate readers on top of Memphis police squad cars, scanning other cars to make sure the vehicle belongs to the owner. Police believe the 14 scanners on top of cars are effective.

Deputy Chief Don Crow told FOX13 there are benefits and drawbacks of the readers on cars.

"It can go into any neighborhood, street or apartment complex, but the car is not on the street 24 hours a day," said Crow.

MPD also uses the technology on top of its blue crush cameras. Multiple police sources have told FOX13 license plate readers fixed on top of poles helped officers track the stolen truck used by the suspects in the Phil Trenary murder in September 2018.

The vehicle crashed, and the suspects were caught.

As good as the technology was in that situation, Crow said the disadvantage is that “it may not be on the streets that you need it."

FOX13 has learned there is a debate within MPD about which type of license plate reader works best.

Should the department put more emphasis on one over the other to solve crimes?

Especially carjackings, which have increased since 2016, according MPD's own data. But the number of cases solved have not kept pace.

"The jury is still out on which is better, and we continue to explore both technologies," said Major Stephen Chandler of the Real Time Crime Center.

Officials believe even if the department could increase the number of mobile and fixed license plate readers, it still doesn't replace attentive officers and public.

On April 22, police were notified about a vehicle driven by carjacking suspects and confirmed by an officer who remembered the crime being mentioned during a meeting prior to shift change. The license plate readers, either fixed or on a patrol car, played no part.

"We were solving the crime before the technology," said Crow.

