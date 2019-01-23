0 Memphis Police Department recruiting more officers from across the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is seeing an uptick in officers.

This is much different from the numbers a few years ago when the department was down hundreds of officers.

The department credits its recruitment team that’s still going coast to coast bringing in qualified officers.

Even with officers retiring, the numbers are still increasing.

“We had 190 recruits hired last year, we have 111 recruits in the building right now in three different classes,” said Anthony Rudolph with MPD.

Memphis police are working every day to address the city’s crime problem. So far, there have been 10 homicides in 2019. That’s up three compared to this time last year.

“I’ve seen robberies, I’ve seen murder,” said Don Cipher who lives in Frayser.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Cipher said the numbers are disturbing.

“With any big problem it’s all about how you approach it. We can look at it and stand and just watch it like a movie or we can put together some tactics and some plans and apply them,” said Cipher.

Even in a city facing numerous challenges, the department is working to put more officers on the streets.

“We want to obviously recruit local talent, we want to hit local and even regional, but we’ve even taken that a step farther to hit the bigger cities throughout the U.S.,” said Rudolph.

The department is recruiting people from places like Miami, Seattle, Chicago and even California.

Those efforts seem to be working.

Right now, there are more than 2,000 officers on the force. That’s up compared to November 2017 and January 2018. In November 2017 there were 1,968. In January 2018 there 1,938.

Rudolph said the goal is to have 2,300 officers by 2020.

“A lot has to be said with the times, the city of Memphis pays good salaries, great benefits package that we have to offer, and I think people from other places see that,” said Rudolph.

Hundreds of officers have left the department due to retirement, moving to other cities and for personal reasons.

Over the years, officers have left for better benefits in other cities.

The department brings in retired officers to do background checks, something people who live in the city hope will make a difference.

“If they got good strategies it could work,” Cipher stated.

Memphis police are also using social media as a way to recruit more officers.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.