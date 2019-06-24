Memphis police desperately searching for missing 12-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators in Memphis are desperately searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.
Savanah Green, 12, was last seen in the 1600 block of Barbie Street.
MPD told FOX13 she was last seen in her bedroom around 10:30 Saturday night.
Savanah is 5' tall, 120 lbs., with black hair (possibly a wig) and ponytails.
She was wearing black pants and a blue sweater.
If you have seen Savanah, please contact Memphis Police at 545-2677.
