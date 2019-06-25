Memphis Police desperately searching for missing 12-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Local investigators are searching for a runaway endangered 12-year-old in Memphis.
Officers said Jovanray Douglas was last seen in the 1700 block of Singing Trees in the New Horizon Apartments.
Douglas was given permission to spend the night over her sister's apartment for the weekend.
When it was time for Jovanray to come home, her family couldn't find her, according to MPD.
Jovanary is 4 feet tall, weighs 110 lbs., with black hair.
If you have seen Jovanray, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.
