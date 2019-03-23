0 Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings says mistakes were made in body in van investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings admits his officers made mistakes in the body found in the van investigation.

Police said two men confessed to shooting Bardomiano Hernandez and two other men during a robbery in the 3000 block of Yale last year.

ORIGINAL STORY: Body found after 49 days, left in vehicle at MPD impound lot

Memphis police gave FOX13 a list of the officers charged for overlooking a body.

Eight officers and an MPD employee were charged in that incident.

>>LIST OF OFFICERS/EMPLOYEE CHARGED FOR OVERLOOKING BODY

The Memphis police director said the department is taking extra steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

He talked about crime scene training for every single officer.

Memphis police director Michael Rallings told the media that police are still searching for a third suspect in the Bardomiano Hernandez homicide investigation.

Last year, officers found out that his body had been overlooked in the back of a van that was held at the city impound lot for 49 days.

“My officers made mistakes, we made mistakes and we are working we are working to ensure that an incident like this does not happen again,” he stated.

Some of the discipline the MPD employees received included suspensions without pay, demotion, termination and remedial training.

Rallings said the department made policy updates and improvements to the process at the vehicle storage lot since the incident.

“A police k9 certified in recovering human remains also check each vehicle,” he explained.

Rallings said 1,700 vehicles were visually inventoried. A vehicle storage service representative supervisor will conduct a visual follow up inventory of every vehicle prior to it being escorted to the lot.

“Remedial crime scene training has been implemented along with crime scene training for every single police officer in our annual in-service training.

Murray Wells, the family’s attorney said although he’s pleased by some of the directors' statements implementing policies,

Wells said that’s not enough.

“Our evidence in the medical examiner is it was possible for Bardomiano to survive had he received immediate care,” he stated.

“I’ll let the doctors and forensic pathologists make that determination,” Rallings stated.

Rallings says there is victims compensation with the Shelby County District Attorney General’s office that the family can apply for.

The family is suing for $300,000.

