0 Memphis police disciplines officers after man found in back of van after weeks in MPD impound lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department has handed down suspensions and a demotion for the remaining five officers involved in a case after a man’s body was found in the back of a van in an MPD impound lot.

Three weeks ago, MPD said the officers at the scene who turned off their body cameras received a written reprimand.

RELATED: City denies responsibility for death of man found in back of van after 49 days in MPD impound lot

The lawyers for the family of Bardomiano Perez-Hernandez, 33, who was founded inside the van 49 days later, told FOX13 the legal fight isn't over.

"It was a colossal mistake," said Memphis Attorney Murray Wells, who represents the Perez-Hernandez family.

Multiple police sources told FOX13 Memphis Police Deputy Chief Mike Shearin handed down discipline for the officers who investigated the shooting and accidentally overlooked Perez-Hernandez's body in the van after gunmen fired at it in an attempted robbery in June 2018.

RELATED STORIES:

"I think there is a lot of people that need to be held responsible, whether somebody got terminated is challenge because everybody missed it," said Wells.

Sources told FOX13 as many as three officers have been suspended for 20 days.

One sergeant was demoted and also suspended for 20 days. A crime scene investigator was also suspended for 20 days.

One lieutenant resigned before discipline was handed down.

"I think the punishment for the employees is probably appropriate. I think the city’s response to a man dying because they missed it should be harsher," Wells said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Lawyers are still engaged in a legal battle to have the City of Memphis pay Perez-Hernandez’s family for pain and suffering.

They also want the MPD to enact policy changes in how crime scenes are investigated to prevent this from happening again.

"We are only allowed to collect $300,000 so it’s not going to hurt the budget. It is not going to break the bank, but it is going to show this family, this mother, this child there is a human element," said Wells.

Wells also told FOX13 he plans to depose Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Director Michael Rallings as part of the family lawsuit.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.