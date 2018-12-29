0 Memphis police, downtown businesses preparing for thousands taking part in New Year celebrations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New Year’s Eve preparations in downtown Memphis are starting to take shape, as Memphis police are getting in gear for the new year celebration.

A lot of downtown businesses are also putting security plans together to keep their customers safe.

FOX13 learned how MPD and business owners are working together to keep everyone safe.

It is no secret that Downtown Memphis will be one of the busiest zip codes this weekend. Business owners told FOX13 that MPD contacted them to make sure it is also one of the safest.

City officials are anticipating thousands of people to be on Beale Street and in the downtown area this weekend to bring in the new year.

“I’ve always had a good time on Beale Street hanging downtown,” said Eli Townsend, a resident.

Townsend and Fred Moss manage the new Sage Lounge on Main Street. This will be the first New Year Celebration for the business.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The two managers said safety is their top priority.

“We want everyone to have the experience that Sage offers,” Townsend said. “Food, drinks in a nice safe, comfortable environment for everyone to bring in the New Year."

A spokesperson for Memphis police told FOX13 the Auto Zone Liberty Bowl and New Year Celebration do present unique challenges and security concerns.

MPD said they do have resources in position to coordinate, communicate and conduct a practical approach to protecting people this weekend.

One tactic is communicating with business owners.

"We are aware of the presence,” said Townsend. “We have a great relationship with the public safety officers that patrol and local law enforcement."

Several downtown businesses said they will also make sure crowd control isn’t an issue.

Some clubs and bars told FOX13 they are also contracting both uniform and plain-clothes security guards for this weekend.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.