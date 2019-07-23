0 Memphis police drug audit shows very little heroin, fentanyl seized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 uncovered new information about the problem of drugs sold in Memphis.

We obtained a detailed audit of drugs confiscated and destroyed by Memphis police. Missing in the paperwork were cases of fentanyl and a large number of cases of heroin seized – two drugs causing problems across the country.

The CEO of Turning Point Addiction Campuses looked at the same audit. Patients in recovery tell her they easily bought fentanyl and heroin in Memphis, but according to the audit those drugs are not the kind police are taking off the streets.

“We are looking at individuals walking through the door for marijuana,” said Lori Minor, CEO of Turning Point.

Detectives seized a lot of marijuana, cocaine – both powder and crack – and prescription pills. It appears those are the most common drugs used in Memphis.

However, the lack of heroin or fentanyl cases surprised Minor. She believes the audit is accurate, but no fentanyl and very little heroin has her wondering.

"We know from the patients that we see here that there is an increase in the fentanyl market. Our clients are coming here, and they are overdosing," said Minor. “I am thinking they are not just testing for it.”

According to Minor, the problem with the audit is that it can cause law enforcement and health officials to become lax because the data shows heroin and fentanyl are not as bad in Memphis as they are in other parts of the state.

"So, we would prepare that Narcan or prepare those antidotes. We may not have enough because we are thinking it is only crack cocaine, so there is a great missed opportunity there," Minor said.

