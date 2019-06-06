0 Memphis police, fire crews get sizable pay raise; union says it will impact recruitment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police officers and firefighters are getting a four percent raise this year. City records show this is the highest raise for public safety almost 10 years.

Members of the Memphis Police Association said this pay raise will move them up in the ranks, but they said other departments are increasing wages too – which is making it harder to recruit new officers and keep current ones.

The Memphis Police Department is working to grow its force to 2,300 by next year and so far, it has less than 2,100.

City council approved a four percent raise for Memphis police and fire this year. With the new raise, the union said MPD pay will be around $60,140.

This rate is close to what Germantown police officers make, which is $60,902. But it’s still less than the Shelby County Sheriff’s office – around $62,800.

MPA officials said this is a good start, but they want consistent pay raises so MPD can keep up with neighboring departments like Collierville and Bartlett.

“The other municipalities are not standing back, they are aggressively competing and good for them. We should be too and hopefully this the beginning of that process of us getting to where we need to be,” said John Covington, chief negotiator for the Memphis Police Association.

According to MPD data, the latest recruitment classes have candidates coming from across the city including the suburbs.

Covington said new officers comes to MPD for the training, but then some leave five to seven years later as the pay disparity grows within the ranks.

“Based on numbers there’s a correlation between them hitting that stride and then the pay disparity kicking in,” she said.

These new pay raises will start in July. Officials in Collierville and Bartlett are discussing potential pay raises for their police departments this year too.

