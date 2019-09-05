MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have identified the young man who was shot and killed earlier this week.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of Clifton Ave. Monday afternoon.
Police said one man was found dead on the scene. According to the Memphis Police Department, Jack Luibel, 18, was identified as the victim.
According to his obituary, Luibel was a recent graduate and football player for White Station High School.
He also worked in the FedEx Express Memphis Hub.
On Monday, FOX13 reported that investigators are searching for two men that fled the scene on foot after the shooting.
The suspects were last seen wearing t-shirts and blue jeans.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
