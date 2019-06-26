Memphis police have responded to nearly 30 shootings on highways, interstates so far in 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The number of shootings on and around Memphis interstates continues to climb.
Since the beginning of 2019, MPD officers have responded to 29 shootings on highways and interstates in the area. Those incidents include all shootings regardless if someone was shot or shot at.
RELATED: Man injured after shooting on major Memphis highway, police say
The latest incident happened Tuesday night, when a man was injured after a shooting on Highway 385. Traffic was backed up as crews cleared the scene.
Of those 29 shootings, police said 10 people were shot, and four suspects have been arrested connected to four of the incidents.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
According to MPD, some of the shootings involved situations where the suspect and victim knew each other, while some have occurred due to road rage or an argument that began elsewhere.
Others are still being investigated because the motive is unknown.
Below is a brief list of recent interstate shootings in Memphis:
- I-240 & Airways, June 2nd
- I-40 & Warford, June 12th
- Highway 385 & Kirby Parkway, June 13th
- I-40 & Hollywood, June 14th
- I-40 & Warford, June 16th
- Highway 385 & Ridgeway, June 25th
CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST INCLUDING DETAILS ON EACH ROAD RAGE SHOOTING IN 2019
Investigators need your help solving some of the reported shootings that have not yet resulted in arrests.
Police said if you witness an aggressive driver or someone involved in a road rage incident, call police immediately and get a description of the driver and their vehicle if possible.
Anyone with information on any of the interstate shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}