Memphis police hosting free summer camp to connect with kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is putting on a summer camp for 70 kids this summer.
They’re holding it at The Dominion Church across the street from Raines Police Precinct.
“Our first goal is to keep our children safe this summer,” Patrol Officer Latica Bennett said.
Bennett is the mastermind of the camp. Two weeks before its first day, she thought up the idea.
She wanted to put on a camp to keep kids out of trouble and help them understand officers better.
“Instead of always seeing the handcuffs and blue lights,” Bennett said, “they get to see the softer side of the Memphis Police Department.”
The camp will run until July 27. Kids will get lessons in gun safety, Internet crime, and fire safety.
They will also get a chance to see inside the MPD helicopter and meet the K9 unit.
Shelby County Schools is providing breakfast, lunch, and a snack. Walmart donated basketball hoops to keep the campers active.
