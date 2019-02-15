Memphis police hunting for 3 murder suspects

Memphis police took to social media to ask for help to find three men wanted in connection with a deadly shooting.
According to police, Mariko Faulker, 42, died of a gunshot wound from a shooting on the 3300 block at the Shadow Brook Apartments. It happened on January 26 of 2019.
Memphis police said through a thorough investigation, Homicide Investigators were able to identify Dupree Miller, Dareon Brown, and Junior Jermaine Johnson as the suspects responsible for the murder.
Warrants have been issued for all three suspects.
All three are on-the-run.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274..
