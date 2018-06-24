Memphis police investigate early morning homicide

Memphis police are investigating an early morning homicide.
Investigators were called to the scene of Delta Medical in the 3000 block of Getwell at 5:23 a.m.
A man was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead. No suspect information is available at this time.
Police have not determined where the original scene of the shooting actually occurred.
Check back on updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}