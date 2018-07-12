Memphis police investigating 2 shootings within seconds of each other

Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis for a live look from both scenes.
Memphis police are investigating after two people were shot in the Bluff City.
Police are on two separate scenes. The shootings happened within minutes each other.
The first scene is at Clarke Road and Myers road. The second is on the 5500 block of Apple Blossom Drive.
Memphis fire said one person was taken to the hospital from each scene.
FOX13 is working to learn if the shootings are connected. Check back for updates on this developing story.
