Memphis police investigating after body found in Loosahatchie River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A body has been found in the Loosahatchie River, according to police.
Memphis police confirmed crews pulled the victim’s body out of the river -- which feeds into the Mississippi River -- around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The body was found in the river near Mud Island, according to officials. It was located in the water near the 300 block of Klinke Avenue.
Investigators have not yet identified the victim, but officials said it appears to be a man.
MPD officers are investigating the incident. The cause of death has not yet been determined.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Offcrs are on the scene in the area 382 Klinke Avenue on the Loosahatchie River were a body has been located in the water. At this point the body appears to be a male; however, further investigation is required. The cause of death is unknown. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 18, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}