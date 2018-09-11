Memphis police investigating after body found in woods near gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a mysterious death.
A man’s body was found in a wooded area near a gas station around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, and police are wondering how it got there.
The victim was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound near the Exxon gas station in the 4600 block of South Third Street.
Police identified the victim as Prentice Pleas, 31.
The man’s car was found sitting in the parking lot at Exxon, but police are still searching for a suspect.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers.
