  • Memphis police investigating after body found in woods near gas station

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a mysterious death. 

    A man’s body was found in a wooded area near a gas station around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, and police are wondering how it got there.

    The victim was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound near the Exxon gas station in the 4600 block of South Third Street. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police identified the victim as Prentice Pleas, 31. 

    The man’s car was found sitting in the parking lot at Exxon, but police are still searching for a suspect.

    Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories