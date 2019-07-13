  • Memphis police investigating after car shot up on I-240

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a car was shot up on Interstate-240.

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday while merging from Perkins onto I-240 northbound.

    READ: Here's a list of the road rage shootings on Memphis interstates so far in 2019

    This is the 30th reported shooting on a Memphis interstate so far in 2019.

    Investigators said no one was injured in this shooting, but the car was hit three times.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police did not provide any information regarding a suspected shooter.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    For a full list of interstate shootings, click here.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories