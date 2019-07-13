Memphis police investigating after car shot up on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a car was shot up on Interstate-240.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday while merging from Perkins onto I-240 northbound.
This is the 30th reported shooting on a Memphis interstate so far in 2019.
Investigators said no one was injured in this shooting, but the car was hit three times.
Police did not provide any information regarding a suspected shooter.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
At approx. 10 pm last night a vehicle was shot while merging onto N/B I240 from Perkins. No injuries were reported; however, the car was struck 3 times. No suspect info is available. If you witnessed anything please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 13, 2019
