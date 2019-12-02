Memphis police investigating early morning shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department and Memphis Fire Department are working the scene of a shooting.
>>PHOTOS: MPD investigates early morning shooting in South Memphis
Police were called to the 1300 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard around 3 a.m. on Monday morning.
The Memphis police confirmed they were on the scene, and paramedics took at least one person to Regional One
This is a breaking story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for updates about the investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Naked man breaks into an Orange Mound family's home
- Man is dead after a shooting near Hickory Hill Rd., police say
- Man shot and killed Saturday afternoon, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}