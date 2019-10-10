  • Memphis police investigating early morning shooting

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Whitehaven. 

    According to the police, they were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. 

    When FOX13 arrived, they saw a white SUV that had a bullet hole in the front windshield. 

    FOX13 confirmed one person was injured, however, their condition has not been released. 

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

     

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories