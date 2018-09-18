Memphis police investigating kidnapping near popular shopping center

Memphis police are investigating a kidnapping that happened near a South Memphis shopping center.
The kidnapping allegedly took place near McLemore and Bellevue.
FOX13 found out people in the community are hoping safety measures are taken.
Police said a carjacker targeted a woman on Sunday, and that she was also the victim of a kidnapping.
It was reported across the street at a Cricket store around 9 a.m. Sunday.
Details surrounding the incident are still unclear, and police are still investigating.
MPD officers have responded to 71 calls within 0.25 miles of the carjacking since July 1.
That includes three aggravated assaults and four auto theft calls.
Residents and officials said more security cameras are being looked into as potential solutions.
