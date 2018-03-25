  • Memphis Police investigating local Family Dollar burglary

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police were called to the Family Dollar in the 2900 block of Park Ave for a burglary on March 18th.

    Two men were seen entering the business after breaking glass doors with a piece of concrete, according to MPD.

    Police said the suspects loaded two hand-held shopping carts and a large bag with an undetermined amount of merchandise, before leaving the scene on foot.

    The incident was captured on video surveillance camera; however, the identity of the suspects is unknown at this time.

    If you have any information about this burglary, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

     

     

     

