Memphis police investigating overnight shooting

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis police are working to learn more information about a shooting. 

    According to police, the shots were fired on the 1500 block of Stribling Street and it happened around 1 a.m. on Friday. 

    Police said the victim is expected to be okay and there has not been any word on the suspect. 

