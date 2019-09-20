Memphis police investigating overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis police are working to learn more information about a shooting.
According to police, the shots were fired on the 1500 block of Stribling Street and it happened around 1 a.m. on Friday.
Police said the victim is expected to be okay and there has not been any word on the suspect.
FOX13 is working to learn more information on the shooting.
