Memphis police investigating shooting in Orange Mound

One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Orange Mound.
Law enforcement went to the scene shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
The Memphis Fire Department said the victim was taken from Airways Boulevard and Douglas Avenue to Regional One hospital.
We do not know his or her condition.
