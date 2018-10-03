  • Memphis police investigating shooting in Orange Mound

    Updated:

    One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Orange Mound. 

    Law enforcement went to the scene shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The Memphis Fire Department said the victim was taken from Airways Boulevard and Douglas Avenue to Regional One hospital. 

    We do not know his or her condition. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories