Memphis police investigating three separate Saturday night homicides

2019 is proving to be a violent year in Memphis.
The three most recent homicide happened Saturday night.
A man died after being shot at a Memphis motel Saturday night, according to police.
The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. at the Deluxe Inn on Lamar Avenue.
Police said when they found the man, he was dead.
At approximately 9:30 pm, Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Sharpe.
One male was located with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but he has since died.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 5700 block of Deerfield at the Deerfield Apartments.
Police said a man was transported to Regional One in critical condition with a gunshot wound. He did not survive.
Investigators said the victim and suspect may have known each other, but the suspect is not in custody at this time.
The three homicides bring the total number for the year to 43. At the same time last year, there were 29.
