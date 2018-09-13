Memphis police investigating vandalism at National Civil Rights Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a vandalism at the National Civil Rights Museum.
Police said an erratic driver drove on a restricted area of the museum’s plaza, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Museum officials told FOX13 the incident happened in the time period where people can come out and take pictures in front of the Lorraine Motel – not while the museum was open.
The damage by the driver is no longer visible, but it was enough for the museum to report it to MPD.
“We have 24-hour surveillance here and we noticed an erratic driver driving on to the campus on some the areas that are not paved, so we were concerned,” said Sherryl Tucker, an employee at the museum.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man barricaded inside northeast Memphis home taken into custody, police say
- Covington man arrested in connection with murder of teens found dead in field
- Teen girl stabbed, killed by high school classmate in fight over boy, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Tucker said police have surveillance video of the incident. Police said those cameras caught the suspect driving a black F-150 truck.
What police said the vandal did, and the cost of repairing the damages – on FOX13 News at 9.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}