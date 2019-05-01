  • Memphis police issue City Watch for 'endangered' boy last seen on school bus

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have issued a City Watch for a missing and "endangered" child who was last seen getting on a school bus Tuesday morning.

    Freddie White, 12, was last seen in the 2300 block of Park Avenue getting on the school bus around 6:30 a.m..

    He is described as 5-foot-5 and 100 pounds with a low haircut and light complexion.

    White was last seen wearing a navy-blue shirt and a black hoodie jacket.

    If you have any information about the child’s whereabouts, call Memphis police.

