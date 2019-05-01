Memphis police issue City Watch for 'endangered' boy last seen on school bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have issued a City Watch for a missing and "endangered" child who was last seen getting on a school bus Tuesday morning.
Freddie White, 12, was last seen in the 2300 block of Park Avenue getting on the school bus around 6:30 a.m..
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
He is described as 5-foot-5 and 100 pounds with a low haircut and light complexion.
White was last seen wearing a navy-blue shirt and a black hoodie jacket.
If you have any information about the child’s whereabouts, call Memphis police.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}