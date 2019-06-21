  • Memphis police issue City Watch for missing 12-year-old twin brothers

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have issued a City Watch for missing 12-year-old twins. 

    According to MPD, the brothers were last seen running from their home on Ross Road around 6 p.m. Thursday.

    Jaden and Jeremiah Thomas, police said, both have been diagnosed with mental illnesses. 

    Police described Jaden as 5-foot-6, 110 pounds, wearing a black T-shirt with “Copper” on it, black basketball shorts and grey shoes. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Jeremiah was described as 5-foot-6, wearing a blue T-shirt with Maseo Walker band and black jeans.

    Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call Memphis police.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories