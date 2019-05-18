MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE (9 PM) The child has been found, according to MPD.
Memphis police have issued a City Watch for a missing, “endangered” 12-year-old girl.
Police said Zameria Griggs, 12, was last seen around 3:15 p.m. near Westside Middle School in the 3500 block of Dawn Drive. The girl lives close to the school.
Griggs was described as 5-foot-4, 105 pounds, wearing khaki shorts, a navy blue shirt, burgundy shoes, and her hair in a pony tail.
If you have any information regarding Griggs’ whereabouts, you are asked to call MPD at 901-545-2677.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
