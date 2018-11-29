0 Memphis police looking for 2 armed men in connection with string of car break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are looking for two armed men caught on camera breaking into several vehicles in an East Memphis neighborhood this week.

FOX13 went to Highpoint Terrace where one of the victims said her camera captured a man breaking into her car.

Police said in most of the cases, the doors were left unlocked and sometimes the keys were left inside the vehicles. One woman said she regrets that.

“I know not to leave my stuff in my car and I can’t believe I left it unlocked, that was stupid,” said Megan Barger.

Barger showed FOX13 video of a man breaking into her car. The camera on the side of her home captured him opening the doors.

Barger said the man seen looking at the camera ransacked her car.

“I woke up yesterday morning and opened the door, my doors and the back of the car was opened and everything that was in the console had been taken out,” she explained.

Memphis police said several cars were ransacked in the 3700 block of Oakley Avenue. They said suspects targeted other streets in the neighborhood too.

“I didn’t have anything in there, so they didn’t take anything, so it was dis-concerning that it had been gone through,” Barger said.

Although the man seen on Barger’s camera didn’t get away with anything valuable, that wasn’t the case for other homeowners.

Police released video of one of the men they’re looking for. They said thieves took several items from cars, including two firearms and stole a car.

Neighbors said they’re thankful the two armed men didn’t break into anyone’s home.

“I was really scared to know somebody was coming around here not only going through my stuff but with a weapon and was scared that if we had heard something or one of our dogs or something that we could have possibly come into contact with someone with a weapon, so that’s scary,” Barger said.

Police are also warning you not to leave your firearm inside your car because they said it will likely end up stolen and in the wrong hands.

Police said the car that was reported stolen was later found in the 600 block of North Highland Street.

Officers said the suspects could be driving an older Ford Explorer with several unknown decals on the rear passenger side.

