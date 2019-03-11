Memphis police officer arrested after car crash in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer was arrested after a car accident in Collierville, police said.
MPD officials confirmed Officer Ozell Toles, 52, was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Byhalia Road north of Frank on March 7.
Collierville police arrested Toles following the accident, but the reason for the arrest was not disclosed. It is unclear if Toles was on duty at the time of the crash.
Toles has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation by Collierville police. The investigation is ongoing.
Toles was hired by MPD in February 2001 and was assigned to Mounted Patrol.
