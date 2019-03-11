Memphis police officer arrested for DUI after car crash in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer was arrested after a car accident in Collierville, police said.
MPD officials confirmed Officer Ozell Toles, 52, was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Byhalia Road north of Frank on March 7.
According to a police affidavit, Toles struck a light pole and tree in the median of the roadway.
Collierville police said Toles was "unsteady on his feet and had the smell of an intoxicating beverage coming from his person."
According to the police affidavit, Toles was initially unaware that his truck had struck a pole and he had conflicting stories about where he was coming from.
Toles admitted to officers that he had taken pain medication earlier in the day and had been drinking prior to the accident.
Collierville police arrested Toles following the accident and charged him with DUI and reckless driving.
Toles has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation by Collierville police. The investigation is ongoing.
Toles was hired by MPD in February 2001 and was assigned to Mounted Patrol.
